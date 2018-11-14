

CTV Windsor





There will be a recount for deputy mayor in Amherstburg after all.

Diane Pouget was just four ballots short of Leo Meloche in last month’s municipal election.

Both candidates had more than 2,500 votes, and as the town clerk revealed there were around 80 spoiled ballots in the initial count.

However originally town officials said a recount would only take place if there was a tie, otherwise there was no policy in the books for the town.

Council took matters into their own hands and voted in favour of a recount which is now expected to take place in the next two weeks.