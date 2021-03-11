WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Medical Officer of Health for the Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is taking a two week leave.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed has been the medical leader for the community throughout the pandemic.

His leave was requested Wednesday afternoon and was immediately granted.

"Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed is on a leave for 2 weeks. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be receiving Medical Officer of Health support from other public health units during his absence. No further details about the leave will be shared,” said WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette in a statement.

Toronto’s associate medical officer of health has been notified of the leave and may be providing assistance during that time remotely.