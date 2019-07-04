

CTV Windsor





Record high water levels are being blamed for damage to the McKee park boat ramp in west Windsor.

City officials say the ramp is not safe and it is closed until further notice.

The city plans to reopen the ramp once repairs are complete.

Boaters are reminded the ramps at Lakeview Park Marina remain open for use.

Meanwhile, boat rides to Peche Island resumed on Wednesday after a two week delay due to flooding.

City staff spread gravel along muddy trails and laid sandbags where water is a concern, adding floating docks.

Trips to the island happen every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday until early October.