Masks still recommended indoors in Windsor-Essex despite provincial direction

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is still recommending the use of face masks indoors when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

WECHU has issued a statement on their position regarding masks, after the province said Monday they will not be mandatory this September.

The health unit said the use of face coverings in schools is directed by the provincial Ministry of Education.

“Locally, the WECHU continues to recommend the use of face coverings indoors when two meters of physical distancing cannot be maintained. This action, along with measures such as staying home when you are sick, practicing good respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene, and staying up to date on your vaccination will help decrease the chances of spreading COVID-19 in our community,” said the statement.

The 2022 fall semester will be the first full term since the onset of the pandemic that Ontario students will not be required to wear masks

Late last month, the Ministry of Education announced a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning. As part of that plan, COVID-19 protocols within schools will remain the same as last spring.

With files from CTV News Toronto.