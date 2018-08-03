

CTV Windsor





Almost 39 kilograms of suspected marijuana was seized at the Ambassador Bridge, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

A lone commercial truck driver was sent for a secondary examination on July 27.

During the inspection, border officials say suspected marijuana was discovered in the cab of his truck.

“This marijuana seizure demonstrates the CBSA’s efforts to stop the smuggling of illicit drugs and keep contraband off our streets,” said Tamara Allard, district director of Ambassador Bridge Operations for the Southern Ontario Region of the CBSA.

The driver was placed under arrest and, along with the suspected marijuana, and was transferred to RCMP custody.

“The inter-operability of police agencies is fundamental to community safety,” says Windsor RCMP Insp. Kevin Keane. “The activity of this investigation demonstrates how the RCMP and its partner agencies work effectively together to secure the border."

RCMP officers are investigating the 40-year-old male truck driver, of Markham, for importation offenses under the controlled drugs and substances act.

The investigation is on going.