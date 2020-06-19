Advertisement
19 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, including 17 in agri-farm sector
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 19 news cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 17 in the agri-farm sector.
The total is 1,263 confirmed cases in the region, including 730 people who have recovered.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.
Eight workplaces are in outbreak status – five in Leamington and three in Kingsville.
A workplace outbreak defined as two or more employees testing positive for COVID-19 within a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.
There are also two long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake and Country Village Homes.
In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases is at 152.