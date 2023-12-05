WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man wanted for allegedly stealing ‘large amount of meat and seafood’ from grocery store

    The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a person and stole from two Amherstburg grocery stores. (Source: Windsor Police Service) The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a person and stole from two Amherstburg grocery stores. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a person and stole from two Amherstburg grocery stores.

    Police say around 11 a.m. on Saturday the suspect went to a grocery store in the 100 block of Sandwich Street and took several items without paying.

    When someone tried to stop him, the suspect pushed them to the ground and fled the scene, police say. The victim sustained minor injuries.

    Police say the suspect then went to another grocery store down the street where he allegedly stole a large amount of meat and seafood.

    Officers are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News