Man wanted for allegedly stealing ‘large amount of meat and seafood’ from grocery store

The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a person and stole from two Amherstburg grocery stores.

Police say around 11 a.m. on Saturday the suspect went to a grocery store in the 100 block of Sandwich Street and took several items without paying.

When someone tried to stop him, the suspect pushed them to the ground and fled the scene, police say. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police say the suspect then went to another grocery store down the street where he allegedly stole a large amount of meat and seafood.

Officers are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com