

CTV Windsor





Windsor firefighters rescued a man from a balcony during an apartment fire.

Crews were called to the blaze at Marine City Apartments at the corner of Ouellette and Tecumseh around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters used the aerial truck to rescue the man, who was trapped on the balcony on the 7th floor. He was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. His cat was also rescued.

Many other residents were evacuated.

The fire appeared to be under control a short time later.

No word yet on cause or damage.