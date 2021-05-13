Advertisement
Man in 50s dies related to COVID-19 as Windsor-Essex adds 59 new cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.
The person who died was a man in his 50s from the community.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 420 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,970 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,210 people who have recovered.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 16 cases are community acquired
- 1 is outbreak related
- 19 cases are still under investigation.
There are 340 cases that are currently active, with half of the identified cases having a Variant of Concern.
There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
More coming.