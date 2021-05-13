WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

The person who died was a man in his 50s from the community.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 420 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,970 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,210 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

16 cases are community acquired

1 is outbreak related

19 cases are still under investigation.

There are 340 cases that are currently active, with half of the identified cases having a Variant of Concern.

There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

