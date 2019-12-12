WINDSOR -- A 40-year-old Chatham man has been arrested after police say they found him hiding in an attic.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a Chatham home Wednesday night. Officers learned that a man wanted for violent domestic related offences and breaching his probation order was inside.

Members of the Critical Incident Response Team responded because they believed the man may be in possession of a weapon.

When officers searched the home, they could hear noises coming from the attic. Officers say they saw insulation on the bedroom floor below the attic access door.

Officers secured the area surrounding the attic and after some time, the man came down and turned himself in.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on the outstanding warrants and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.