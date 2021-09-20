WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 41-year-old man who allegedly threatened to burn down a house with people he knew inside.

On Sunday around 9 p.m., police say the man forced his way into a multi-unit dwelling on Wellington Street in Chatham.

The man, known to one of the tenants, allegedly threatened to burn the house down as he left items on the stove. Police say the man also placed a garbage bin and shopping cart, outside a door, blocking tenants from exiting.

The tenant was able to remove the items from the stove before a fire started.

Through investigation, police say the man responsible was identified and located a short distance away.

The 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with:

Break and enter with intent to commit arson

Mischief endangering life

Uttering threats

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.