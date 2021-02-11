Advertisement
Man charged with impaired driving after pickup truck hits Windsor house
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 11:07AM EST
A pickup truck crashed into a house on George Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Courtesy _OnLocation / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged a man with impaired driving after a pickup truck crashed into a house in east Windsor.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of George Avenue around 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Police say there was damage to property as a result of the incident.
There were no reported injuries.