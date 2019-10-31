Man charged with arson and disregard for human life after Leamington fire
Leamington fire truck. (Courtesy Leamington Fire Department / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:38AM EDT
LEAMINGTON, Ont. - Essex County OPP have charged a 33-year-old man with arson and disregard for human life following a house fire in Leamington.
Emergency crews responded to Queens Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, for a residential fire.
Shane Lance, 33, of Leamington, appeared at a bail hearing on Tuesday in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor, charged with arson - disregard for human life.
No injuries were reported.
The Ontario Fire Marshall's office was notified and conducted an investigation.