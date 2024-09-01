Man charged after allegedly assaulting two people with a machete

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old man following an attack with a machete.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims, one of whom had an injury to his head that they said was consistent with a slash wound.

The victim was taken to hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned an altercation had occurred between the two victims and a man inside a nearby motel room.

According to police, after the argument became physical, the man pulled out a machete from under a mattress and assaulted both victims.

Officers found and arrested the suspect when he attempted to return to his motel room shortly after 10:30 a.m. that morning.

The suspect has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon (x 2)

Assault

Uttering threats to cause death (x 2)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.