Man arrested for trying to use stolen credit cards at Wallaceburg businesses

Chatham-Kent police say a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged after trying to use stolen credit cards.

Police responded to Cemetery Road in Wallaceburg for a theft from a vehicle complaint at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say a wallet was reported stolen containing identification and credit cards.

Through investigation, police learned several attempts to use and take cash advances from a credit card had been made at several retail businesses in the area. Police say they were able to identify the man through surveillance video.

The 33-year-old Wallaceburg man was located and arrested. He was charged with possessing stolen property, failing to comply with a release order, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, and two counts of drawing documents without authority. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.