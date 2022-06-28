Man arrested after allegedly robbing cab driver at knife point

A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a cab driver before robbing him at knife point.

Windsor police responded to the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a robbery.

Police say officers spoke to a cab driver who said he went to the area for a pick-up. A man got inside his cab and requested to go to a location.

There was a brief conversation before the man allegedly assaulted the driver and threatened him while brandishing a knife.

The driver sustained minor injuries and the suspect fled the cab with a “quantity” of cash.

Police identified the suspect and he was spotted by an officer working traffic control on fireworks night Monday around 7:30 p.m. walking in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Victoria Avenue.

The suspect was then arrested without incident.

A 32-year-old Windsor man has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com