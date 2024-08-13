Man appears to be running down street with assault rifle, but this is what it was

Chatham-Kent police say a man appeared to be running down the street with an assault rifle, but further investigation proved it to be something else.

At 7:48 p.m. Monday, police responded to a weapons investigation on Grand Avenue East in Chatham.

Police say a man was seen running in the area with what appeared to be an AK47.

Officer arrived and located a man with a firearm. The man was taken into custody and the weapon was secured.

Officers say the firearm was found to be an airsoft rifle resembling an automatic firearm. The man was also confirmed to be bound by a weapons prohibition order.

The 47-year-old Chatham man was arrested and released with a future court date.