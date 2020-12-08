WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police say a man was confronted by a gunman and shot after opening the front door of a LaSalle home.

The incident took place on Monday, just before 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eastbourne Avenue.

Police say the victim went to the front door to the residence and was confronted by a person with a firearm who immediately opened fire, causing the victim to suffer a gunshot wound.

Officers say the injury did not appear to be life threatening and the victim is expected to fully recover.

The unknown suspect(s) fled the scene and has not yet been located or identified. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the police investigation.

Investigators are trying to obtain a description of, or identify the culprit(s) or any vehicles that may be associated.

Police believe that this may have been a targeted incident and does not believe that there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about this occurrence is encouraged to contact the LaSalle Police Service immediately at 519 969-5210 or anonymous tips can be made at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or www.catchcrooks.comhttps://www.catchcrooks.com/ .