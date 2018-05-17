

CTV Windsor





21 year old man remains in custody after a Chatham 7-11 on Grand Avenue West was held-up early Saturday morning.



Police say the suspect concealed part of his face with a bandana and carried a sawed-off rifle to demand money from the cashier.



However, when he realized there was no cash in the till he left the store.



The man crossed St. Clair Street and while in the area of Forest Street he discharged a round into a bedroom window on Joseph Street.



No one was injured.



Authorities identified the man responsible and arrested a suspect on Tuesday night.



Michael Garnett, of no fixed address has been charged with robbery with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm and mischief endangering life.



Garnett is scheduled to return to court on May 22nd.

