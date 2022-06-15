Lots of buzz in downtown Windsor as bees swarm bus shelter

There’s a hive of activity at a downtown Windsor bus shelter that has been swarmed by bees.

About 4,000 honeybees were congregating inside the shelter on Wyandotte and Ouellette, next to Shoppers Drug Mart. Bees are collected at a downtown bus shelter in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The swarm started forming Tuesday night.

Purdie Good Honey from LaSalle, a father/daughter duo, was there Wednesday morning removing the bees.

There were no stings reported. Bees are swarming the shelter on Wyandotte and Ouellette in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Transit Windsor was on site to warn riders, but say there is no impact to service.

They hope to have to cleared by Wednesday afternoon.