Looking to travel within Canada this summer? More flights coming to Windsor International Airport

Windsor travellers looking to explore Canada this summer will soon have another option.

WestJet announced Monday it will be increasing the frequency of flights between Windsor and Calgary.

The airline plans to offer three weekly flights between June 15 and June 29, bumping that up to daily flights starting June 29 through to Sept. 5.

Windsor International Airport CEO told AM800 News its exciting to see more flights added for the summer.

The additional WestJet flights come on the heels of recently announced Flair routes including two direct flights a week between Windsor and Vancouver.

The Windsor-Vancouver flights are set to run from June 10 to Oct. 28, while Flair will bring back its Windsor-Halifax route three times a week starting June 7.

"It's going to be a very busy summer with lots of choice for Windsor and Essex County residents, and beyond, for direct flights," Galvin said.

He told AM800 they are trying to connect people to the places they want to travel.

"Obviously Air Canada is a great partner to Toronto and Porter to Billy Bishop," he says. "More choice and to make YQG what we really hope is for people to think of it first and say 'can I fly from my home town airport?'"

- With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson