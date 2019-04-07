

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





A group of Windsor students is in exclusive company.

A local team competing in the Space-X Hyperloop Pod competition is heading into the final round.

The company is owned by the Elon Musk, who is best known for heading up electric car maker Tesla.

The University of Windsor and St. Clair College loop team is just one of two Canadian entries left in the global competition to design a hyperloop pod.

“There's still a long way to go,” says Michael Thamm, a fourth year electrical and computer engineer student at UWindsor. “We spend lots of sleepless nights on it. It is challenging but if you take it step by step... you got to take chunks out of it and then it's less challenging.”

There are 21 teams left in the competition. The final is set for later this summer.

St. Clair College professor Ivan Canjar says the project is opening new opportunities in the potential future of transportation.

“I think it's big for the city because it shows that Windsor is capable,” says Canjar. “We're more than just an automotive town.”

University of Windsor professor Alexander Cherniaev says it's important for Windsor to develop engineers to stay economically competitive and seize jobs in advanced manufacturing.

“I'm sure the local companies here in Windsor will be happy to open their doors for these young professionals,” says Cherniaev.