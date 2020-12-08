WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hospice of Windsor and Essex County announced Tuesday the organization’s executive director will be stepping down from her role in June 2021.

“The last year has been a year of significant change for many in our community, myself included,” executive director Colleen Reaume said in a news release. “I have made the very difficult decision to announce that I will be leaving my role as the Executive Director.”

Reaume oversaw various “transformational” projects during her time with the organization including the expansion of the Windsor Residential Home and the opening of the Welcome Centre at the Hospice, Erie Shores Campus and has also represented Hospice on a number of healthcare committees and groups, “all setting Hospice up for a successful future,” the release said.

“This is such an amazing organization,” Reaume said. “I remain steadfast in my commitment to ensure a smooth transition. After almost 3 years with Hospice, I may be leaving the role, but remain dedicated to supporting our Hospice into the future.”

Reaume has been credited as a “strong and consistent leader” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it committed to guided Hospice though.

“Colleen has been an exemplary Executive Director, and we are so appreciative of all she has done for the organization,” said vice-chair John Martel. “We are sad to see her depart from this role, but look forward to this next step for Hospice, and appreciate her commitment in assisting with this transition. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

The Hospice Board of Directors has put together a formal search committee. Potential candidates looking for additional information can visit the hospice website, and those interested can apply through HR@thehospice.ca.