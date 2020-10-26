WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County’s 18th annual Face to Face campaign has raised an “astonishing” $95,726 to help support local families.

In a year where many charity fundraisers have been put on hold or cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, campaign founder John Fairley says he is “thrilled” to be able to sign over a cheque to the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

“In late June, the Hospice Team spoke to me regarding a “go or no go” decision for this campaign. I decided, with hope in my heart, that our community would be there in whatever capacity they could offer,” Fairley said. “Truly an example of how Windsor Essex Stands Strong!”

He was hoping to get 500 volunteers to each ask 10 people for $10 and in doing so raise $50,000.

Hospice executive director Colleen Reaume thanked Fairley for his 18 years of running the campaign which offers needed support to patients and families in the community.

“Even during COVID, John, and this amazing community continues to go that extra mile for us,” said Reaume. “Every year our team of dedicated canvassers and sponsors come together to support the people of Windsor and Essex County. We are so grateful for the kindness shown to our Hospice, especially during such difficult times. Thank you Windsor-Essex, you are shining examples of generosity.”

The Face to Face campaign runs each year from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 and in its 18-year run has raised more than $1.2 million for the local Hospice.