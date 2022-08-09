Local hockey organizations and fans disappointed over Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal

The World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton may have begun but much of the attention is focused on the news off the ice.

The fallout from Hockey Canada’s sexual assault scandal is casting a shadow over the competition.

“It's disappointing,” said Shane Fraleigh, Wallaceburg Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) president. “That is because we promote hockey as a safe environment for kids to play in.”

Local hockey fans are sympathizing with the athletes who are feeling the effects of big name sponsors withdrawing their financial support for Hockey Canada.

“The issue right now is a group of male administrators who erred hugely. They're the ones who deserve to pay the punishment for what happened, not the kids today. They're not responsible,” says Canadian hockey fan, Pamela Pons.

“These kids dedicated their lives. They're representing our country. We need to support them.”

According to a recent Nanos survey, 73 per cent of Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada used funds financed by minor hockey membership fees to settle sexual assault complaints.

WMHA pays around $8,000 to $11,000 for insurance to Hockey Canada each year.

“It's disappointing to see our money is being used for something like that,” says Fraleigh.

He expects parents will begin questioning how their fees will be used.

“They will ask us why we pay it (Hockey Canada fees),” Fraleigh said. “That's something that we'll sure to have to deal with.”