Local businesses feel the pinch as gas prices near $1.50/L

Windsor, Ont. -

As gas prices continue surging to near record highs, local businesses who rely heavily on delivery services are feeling the pinch.

According to Gaswisdom.ca, gas prices in Windsor jumped four cents a litre over the past week to $1.489 cents per litre Tuesday.

“It’s a challenge when you’re running a daily business to have to factor in the dramatic and often random changes in pricing on gas,” says Christian Wojdylo, owner of K.Michael’s Flowers & Gifts.

The majority of Wojdylo’s businesses shifted from in-person to online delivery orders throughout the pandemic. He’s noticed a difference in profit as gas prices jump while his standard delivery fee stays the same.

“When you look at the numbers at the end of the month, you do see that maybe we should’ve had a little bit more,” Wojdylo says.

He says giving back to the community is an important part of his business, which is why K.Michael’s Flowers offers free delivery for funeral services.

“It makes families’ lives a little easier by not having to charge them delivery, but when the gas prices go up, it’s a little bit more difficult for us,” Wojdylo says.

Other charity initiatives like local restaurant delivery service, Jubzi, are also having a hard time keeping up with rising gas prices.

“Drivers get paid $5 up to six kilometres and then one dollar extra per kilometre, so this is a fixed price,” says Thanos Zikantas, Jubzi CEO.

“When gas prices inflate, their income remains the same.”

The Windsor-based online ordering application offers local restaurants a low-commission delivery service with the proceeds going to the Downtown Mission.

“Windsor customers know that this is a socially responsible company, so thankfully they give great tips (to the drivers) which balances it out,” says Zikantas.

With gas prices showing no signs of cooling down, local businesses are asking the federal government to regulate prices and offer more incentives.

Zikantas says, “what the government should consider right now is putting a temporary relief on the carbon tax that they put on fuel.”

“If small business like ours had the funds necessary to transition our delivery vehicle fleet to either electric vehicle or something more sustainable like a hybrid, I think that would make a large difference,” says Wojdylo.

“Then we wouldn’t be slaves to how the market can change so rapidly and randomly.”