Windsor-Essex agencies are expanding suicide prevention awareness from a week to a month this September.

For the last two years, the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor/Essex County Branch and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), along with several community partners, have organized Suicide Prevention Awareness Week.

In response to feedback from the community, the week has been expanded to a month, making September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

A variety of events are scheduled to take place throughout the month.

These events help to raise awareness and start a conversation around suicide awareness and prevention. The goal is to bring awareness to suicide and let individuals know that they are not alone.

Highlights include; the 4th annual Cainerfest (Sept. 7-8), screening of The Ripple Effect (Sept. 10) and a 5K Walk at the St. Clair College Sportsplex on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Throughout Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, local community partners, businesses and organizations will participate in the 'Go Yellow' Campaign by hosting special events, training seminars and more.

The Suicide Prevention Awareness website, is the information hub for the month.

An average of 10 Canadians die by suicide every year in Canada. It is the second leading cause of death for those under the age of 25. In Windsor-Essex, from 2012 through 2016 more than 150 people have died by suicide.