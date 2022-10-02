‘Live today, wait to worry and enjoy every day’: CIBC Run for the Cure returns to Windsor 

An emotional and rewarding day for the return of The Canadian Cancer Society's CIBC Run for the Cure in Windsor on Sunday.

Three hundred and thirty participants took part at Festival Plaza to find a cure for breast cancer after a two-year COVID hiatus.

“Just keep going and don’t give up,” said breast cancer survivor Morena Leon. “You have lots out there to look forward to, just keep going, don’t give up and if you need anything I’m here.”

Officials said breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women, touching the lives of many families each day. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, an estimated 27,700 Canadian women and 260 Canadian men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

“Live today, wait to worry and enjoy every day because every day is a gift,” said Rosemary Kennette who spoke on stage about her breast cancer story during the early morning event.

330 participants took part in the CIBO Run for the Cure at Festival Plaza in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Kennette explained it felt like a punishment when she was diagnosed in 2013.

“I am here today because I really believe that we need to prevent this from continuing and I don’t want anyone, friends, family, neighbours and whoever, even my enemy to have to go through breast cancer,” Kennette said.

Kennette told CTV News that others going through their own cancer journey need to know they’re not alone.

“Other people need to know that there are people here to support you all the time,” she said.

330 participants took part in the CIBO Run for the Cure at Festival Plaza in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) “Families, friends, co-workers, we’ve got all kinds including our volunteers that have come all across this community to come together the early early morning of today to fundraise,” said Paula McKinlay, signature program specialist with the Canadian Cancer Society. “To bring and raise awareness and to be together, it’s one big community breast cancer hug out there!”

This year’s fundraising goal is $125,000 which officials say surpassed the virtual years. So far, $85,000 has been raised and donations can still be made online until Dec. 31.

“I have no doubt we’re that going to make it,” McKinlay said. “This community is very passionate and you saw those people this morning and it’s only going to grow. We’re going to get back to where we were before COVID days.”