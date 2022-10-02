‘Live today, wait to worry and enjoy every day’: CIBC Run for the Cure returns to Windsor 

330 participants took part in the CIBO Run for the Cure at Festival Plaza in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) 330 participants took part in the CIBO Run for the Cure at Festival Plaza in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver