

CTV Windsor





It appears the number of people using arena facilities in Chatham-Kent has dropped dramatically.

A report presented to council this week says the ice is not used 41 per cent of the time.

Yet, revenue from ice rentals only covers about half of the cost to run the facilities.

The report says the steady decline in usage rates has been a factor for the past several years.

Stats from 2011 to 2016 show there has been a 13 per cent decline in people aged 15 to 19 using arenas in Chatham-Kent.

The drop is 10 per cent for 10-to-14-year-olds, nine per cent for 20-to-24-year-olds and two per cent for 5-to-9-year-olds.

The report blames aging demographics, mergers of minor hockey leagues and financial constraints of residents for the declining numbers.