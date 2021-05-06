WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 43-year-old Leamington woman has been charged after a crash sent three people to hospital.

Essex County OPP and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mersea Road 12 and Mersea Road C in Leamington at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation revealed that a Honda travelling westbound on Mersea Road C continued through the intersection striking a Hyundai that was travelling southbound on Mersea Road 12.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the Honda, a 43 year-old woman from Leamington, has been charged with disobeying a stop sign - fail to stop.

