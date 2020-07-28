WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 41-year-old Chatham man was slapped with a $1,130 fine after police say he didn’t self-isolate for 14 days when he got back from Florida.

Chatham-Kent police received information last weekend that a local man had recently returned from the United States and was failing to comply with the mandatory 14-day self-isolation order as per the federal Quarantine Act.

“It is certainly unfortunate and disheartening that anyone would place themselves and more importantly others at risk by not following the simple direction provided to them in respect to self-quarantine,” says Chief Gary Conn. “In order for us to mitigate this pandemic, a collaborative approach is going to be required by all of us and I would please request that everyone does their part to ensure this occurs.”

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man travelled to Florida and returned to Canada on July 10, via Pearson International Airport, making him bound by the Quarantine Act until July 24.

During this time, the man allegedly failed to self-isolate and potentially exposed not only his family and friends, but several members of our community. The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit is investigating.

Police charged the man with failing to comply with an order Tuesday night and he was issued a $1,130 fine.