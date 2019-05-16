

CTV Windsor





A Leamington company has been fined after a worker was critically injured last year.

In May 15, 2018, a worker was injured at the plant on Mersea Road 5 after becoming caught in a moving cable and winch system.

Highline Produce Limited pleaded guilty Thursday after an investigation found the company failed to ensure a hydraulic net winch puller in a grow room was equipped with and guarded by a guard or other device that prevented access to the pinch point.

Highline was fined $75,000 and must pay a 25 per cent victim surcharge.

Highline Produce grows and sells mushrooms at four locations in Ontario.