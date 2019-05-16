Leamington mushroom farm fined $75K after worker hurt
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019
A Leamington company has been fined after a worker was critically injured last year.
In May 15, 2018, a worker was injured at the plant on Mersea Road 5 after becoming caught in a moving cable and winch system.
Highline Produce Limited pleaded guilty Thursday after an investigation found the company failed to ensure a hydraulic net winch puller in a grow room was equipped with and guarded by a guard or other device that prevented access to the pinch point.
Highline was fined $75,000 and must pay a 25 per cent victim surcharge.
Highline Produce grows and sells mushrooms at four locations in Ontario.