A house fire in Leamington is under investigation.

Crews were called to a home on Mill Street East between Victoria Avenue and Wigle Street around 11 this morning.

Up on arrival, Leamington Fire says the blaze was visible.

According to AM800, it took crews about an hour and a half to put the fire out.

Leamington fire says there were no injuries.

Cause and damage estimate have not been released.