WINDSOR, ONT. -- One of the longest serving police chiefs in Canada has announced his retirement.

Chief John Leontowicz gave his notice of retirement to the LaSalle Police Services Board at Monday’s meeting.

“On behalf of the board, we would like to congratulate the Chief on his retirement and thank him for his dedicated service to our community during his 21 years. His wealth of knowledge of the organization and LaSalle will be missed and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said mayor Marc Bondy, chair of the LaSalle Police Services Board.

Leontowicz will retire with 45 years of policing experience. He has headed the LaSalle Police Service for over 21 years and is presently one of the longest serving police Chiefs in Canada.

He is set to retire in January 2021.

Chief Leontowicz began his policing career in 1976 with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. During his career with the RCMP his duties included uniform patrol, drug enforcement, federal enforcement, organized crime and economic crime. His RCMP postings have been in Red Deer, Ft. McMurray, Regina, Halifax, Toronto, Thunder Bay, and Windsor.

The chief has been the recipient of the Order of Merit, Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal, RCMP Exemplary Medal, Ontario Police Exemplary Service Medal, FBI Trilogy Award, Canada 150 Service Medal and Certified Municipal Manager Designation.

“It has been an honour to serve the LaSalle community for the past 21 years,” said Leontowicz.

The board will begin its discussions on a search for his successor and hopes to make a further announcement on the process in the near future.