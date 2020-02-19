WINDSOR -- HL: LaSalle girl rescued from Detroit River in LaSalle

LaSalle police say a young teen girl was rescued after falling through the ice on the Detroit River.

The girl and a friend were walking along the riverfront behind the LaSalle Rowing Club on Laurier Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the girl slipped or tripped and ended up in the river. She was able to hold onto the dock, but the friend wasn’t able to pull her up.

Her friend called 911 and crews got to the scene quickly to help.

Both Lasalle police and fire worked together to pull her out.

She was taken to hospital for observation, but was not injured.

Officers are warning other members of the public about unsafe ice conditions on Detroit River.

Police say the ice along the river may look sturdy, but it’s not.