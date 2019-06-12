

CTV Windsor





The Town of LaSalle is the latest municipality to support the new single-site acute care hospital and its location.

In May, Lakeshore council passed a motion to send letters seeking support to other municipalities, as well as local politicians from the provincial and federal governments’ regarding the mega hospital's proposed location on County Road 42 and Concession 9.

Deputy mayor Crystal Meloche says one thing everyone can agree on is the need for a mega hospital to serve the area.

“I know there's some division when it comes to the area, but most people out there are saying it's time to move forward,” says Meloche. “You know we've debated this long enough the professionals have looked at it they've given us the best scenario. Let’s move forward. Let's get this hospital and I really think it's going to be something amazing for Windsor-Essex county.”

That location near Windsor airport has come under heavy criticism by certain groups notably, Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process (CAMPP).

During the LaSalle council meeting, town officials said now is the time to get behind the location and acknowledged no decision will please everyone.