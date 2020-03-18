WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of LaSalle is shutting down access to its civic centre in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

Effective immediately, all public and non-essential visitors are asked not to attend the town facility, however services will be available to residents by phone, email and by appointment.

“Customer service is important to the Town of LaSalle,” reads the media release from the town. “In an effort to provide a convenient option, the Town has implemented a Citizen Issue/Request Portal on our website at www.lasalle.ca/customerservice. Requests and inquiries can be submitted to the Town and will be sent directly to the appropriate department.”

Requests submitted outside of office hours will be addressed during the next available business hours.

“These service level changes are being undertaken out of an abundance of caution to help mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19 within our community,” the release says. “Due to these changes, response and wait times may be longer than usual. The Town appreciates the public's understanding and patience during this time.”

For after-hours service requests that may require immediate attention such as a traffic lights not working, road flooding or other possible dangerous conditions residents are asked to call the after-hours number at 519-969-4143.

People reporting immediate threats to public safety should still call 911 for emergency assistance. Operation of emergency services has not changed.

You can contact the Town of LaSalle at 519-969-7770 or use the website at www.lasalle.ca to access municipal information and services.

Phones will continue to be answered during regular business hours between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.