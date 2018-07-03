

CTV Windsor





Police have released the name of a Windsor man who died early Saturday after his car entered the St. Clair River.

Lambton County OPP say 69-year-old Parvez Sheikh died Saturday – before a search party involving the Sombra Township Fire Department and the OPP underwater search and recovery unit found his vehicle in the river.

OPP officials say Sheikh was found dead inside the vehicle and was the lone occupant.

The investigation is now complete and police do not suspect foul play.