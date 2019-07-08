

CTV Windsor





It appears some Lakeshore residents are taking matters into their own hands in dealing with fish flies.

The town claims some people are disconnecting streetlights to keep fish flies away.

Mayor Tom Bain tells AM800 News it's a major safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians.

"Unfortunately the fish flies certainly bother people and people have taken it up on themselves, a few individuals go ahead and disconnect our streetlights," says Bain. "This we're asking them not to do. It's certainly a very major safety factor."

Bain says in past years, officials would re-connect the streetlights only to have them disconnected again the next day.

He adds the OPP have been notified and urges anyone who sees people disconnecting streetlights to contact police.