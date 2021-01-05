Advertisement
Lakeshore barn fire leads to $125K in damages
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 3:57PM EST
Lakeshore fire crews battle a barn fire on County Road 27 in Lakeshore, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. (courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeshore firefighters contended with a fully involved barn fire early Monday morning.
A section of County Road 27 in the 1600 block was closed for a few hours to allow crews to access a hydrant around 6:30 a.m.
The fire cause of the fire remains undetermined and has resulted in about $125,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.