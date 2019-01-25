

CTV Windsor





The Town of Lakeshore is allowing off-road vehicles on certain municipal roads in the communities of Stoney Point and Lighthouse Cove.

ATV’s will be permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Dec. 1 to April 30.

They are not allowed on sidewalks, trails or walking paths.

A copy of By-law 65-2017 and boundries can be found of the town’s website.

Roads which fall under the jurisdiction of the County of Essex (such as County Road 39) as well as private roads are not included.