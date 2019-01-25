Lakeshore allows off-road vehicles in Stoney Point and Lighthouse Cove
An ATV driver in Lakeshore, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 10:30AM EST
The Town of Lakeshore is allowing off-road vehicles on certain municipal roads in the communities of Stoney Point and Lighthouse Cove.
ATV’s will be permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Dec. 1 to April 30.
They are not allowed on sidewalks, trails or walking paths.
A copy of By-law 65-2017 and boundries can be found of the town’s website.
Roads which fall under the jurisdiction of the County of Essex (such as County Road 39) as well as private roads are not included.