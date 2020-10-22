WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 27-year-old Kingsville woman is facing charges after a restaurant drive-thru employee called police in Huron County.

Huron County OPP say the call helped police remove an impaired driver from the roads and remove some drugs from the street.

OPP responded to a restaurant located on Main Street North in Exeter to investigate a possible impaired driver that was just served in the drive-thru on Tuesday, around 5 p.m.

Minutes later, officers arrived on scene and located the suspect vehicle parked at the restaurant. Police say the investigating officer spoke with the car driver and upon doing so he became suspicious the driver was possibly impaired by a drug.

A Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was conducted at the scene. The officer says the driver performed poorly and was subsequently placed under arrest for impaired operation of a vehicle.

The driver was then transported to the Huron OPP Detachment where he later performed tests conducted by a Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE). Police say it was deemed by the DRE the driver was impaired by a drug.

Police say a search incident to arrest of the vehicle resulted in police locating a quantity of cannabis well over the legal limit as well as some suspected Fentanyl.

While police were attempting to identify the passenger of the vehicle, she took off running from the officer and attempted to flee. The officer gave chase and was able to take her into custody.

The 39-year-old driver from South Huron was charged with Impaired Operation, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking - Fentanyl and Possession for the Purposes of Distributing Cannabis under the Cannabis Act.

He was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 14, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich.

The passenger, from Kingsville, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking - Fentanyl, Possession for the Purposes of Distributing Cannabis under the Cannabis Act, Obstruct Peace Officer and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

The accused remains in custody with a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich.