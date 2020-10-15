WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,744 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2607 people who have recovered.

WECHU says the new case is community acquired.

The health unit says 61 cases are considered active in the region.

There is an outbreak at a construction workplace in Lakeshore and at an agricultural facility in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools, retirement homes or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.