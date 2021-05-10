WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is considering converting two “seldom-used” football fields into a baseball diamond at Realtor Park and is looking for community input.

Realtor Park is a 23-acre park on Homedale Boulevard in Riverside and is currently home to a playground, splash pad, tennis and pickleball courts, three baseball diamonds and two football fields.

City staff have reimagined the park to convert the football field closest to the parking lot into a baseball diamond while leaving a football/soccer field on the south end.

The city says the demand for football facilities has dwindled so adding another baseball diamond would allow for better-utilized space for families and athletes once COVID-19 restrictions are eased and construction is complete.

City council has allotted $135,000 in the capital budget for the project, once feedback from public consultation can be factored in, the new baseball diamond could be ready in time for next spring.

The city says ordinarily a public information centre would be held to discuss the project in person, but with COVID-19 restrictions a webpage has been created for public review instead.

More information is available on the City of Windsor website at the Realtor Park Baseball Diamond page.