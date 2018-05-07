

CTV Windsor





A 63-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in a Tecumseh parking lot.

Officers were called to the crash in a lot in the 3000 block of North Talbot Road in Tecumseh on May 1 at 8 p.m.

Police say the driver who had allegedly struck a parked vehicle and a tree on the property exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Phillip Keele, 63, of Kingsville, will appear in a Windsor, Ontario court charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.