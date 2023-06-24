Kingsville Highland Games a success at Jack Miner

Well over a thousand people attended the Kingsville Highland Games and enjoyed the layout of the event at Jack Miner’s Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

"I think it's great. They've really done a nice job here. It's spread out more," said Shelley Craddock, who returned to Kingsville for the first time since moving away in the early 90’s.

"I’m waiting for the 3 O’clock geese to come in," said her husband Peter who noted the arrival of geese was a think back then.

Tom Coke, executive director of Jack Miner, says fewer birds are landing at the Sanctuary these days.

"The reason for that is because of climate change and global warming," Coke said. "There are more open water sources available throughout an entire calendar year. As long as they have access to that water they’re gonna stay put."

Part of the vision for the sanctuary, according to Coke, is to educate people on their place in the eco-system. Focusing more on the environmental legacy of Jack versus who Jack was as a person.

Jennifer Reid took a few minutes to peruse the grounds and visited the Jack Miner Museum. "It’s really interesting that he was born in a time where somebody without a formal education could make such a huge impact."

She was fascinated by Miner’s connection to Harvey Firestone and Henry Ford. "That’s pretty cool to see all of them on one sheet and that they knew each other and kinda supported each other."

The sanctuary was a great venue for the Highland Games according to Doug Plumb, Chair of the event. "People are here having fun. Have a lot of bands from all over the place," Plumb said. "I couldn't ask for a better day."

The organizing committee was more than pleased with the new layout that had the games organized at Ty Cobb Field.

"I think it's perfect. It's a perfect venue," said Irene Campbell.

Karen Hobden drove in from London and added, "There's lots of room. Nice and flat."

The competition area brought fans closer to the action. "There's definitely more spectator access." said Celine Freeman-Gibb who organized the heavy events. "We have a nice central area for all of our athletes as well as Tug of War so we can have more fan interactions and really get the crowds involved."

The Haggis Hurl pitted county mayors against one another. Kingsville mayor Dennis Rogers moved the throwing line forward for Essex MP Chris Lewis while asking the crowd, "who wants 50-thousand from the federal government?"

"I'm gonna be pushing him for some funding," Rogers said playfully. "I know I'm new to politics but I know how to play the game."

Lewis ended up winning the event after breaking a three-way tie on the final throw of the competition.

"It's a lot of fun," Lewis said. "When people have smiles on their faces. That's why we're here. It brings community together."

"We're paying homage to the heritage of our town as well we have a bright future with this event being successful," added Rogers.