WINDSOR, ONT. -- While most of Ontario has entered Stage 2 of the province’s reopening strategy for the economy, Kingsville and Leamington remain stuck a step back — and businesses don’t see the point.

The province announced yesterday that the two southern municipalities, host to hundreds of greenhouse and farm operations, cannot move ahead because of the recent spike of cases amongst those workers.

That means restaurants, salons and barbershops will have to wait to open their doors.

“Everywhere in Ontario, everywhere in North America is open except for these two little communities here,” says Shane Harrison, the general manager at The Grove in downtown Kingsville. “We’re stuck and we’re not able to make any money.”

“Five minutes away is Harrow, they can open. 10 minutes is Essex, they can open. Wheatley is 20 minutes away, they can open,” Harrison adds. “It seems a little unfair to shut us out.”

Down the street, Keely Coon feels the same way.

“I kind of expected it because of how high our numbers are, but people will still go to Windsor and do the exact same thing,” says Coon, a waitress at Vernon’s Tap and Grill in downtown Kingsville. “They’ll go to the patios, shopping, so no matter what ’it’s going to be spread between all of us.”

Kingsville’s Mayor says he’s now spoken with Premier Doug Ford and some ministers in government. Nelson Santos says after those conversations, he has some optimism that progress is being made through on-farm testing and Kingsville and Leamington could receive some good news sooner, rather than later.

