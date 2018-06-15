

CTV Windsor





Youngsters in Tecumseh can't contain their excitement now that the Lacasse Park playground has re-opened.

Many children tested out the new equipment Friday afternoon.

It's been eight months since the old playground went up in flames after a 13-year-old deliberately set fire to the park.

Damage was pegged at about $400,000.

The new accessible park comes complete with swings and slides and all kinds of other play equipment.