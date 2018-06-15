Kids rejoice as Lacasse Park playground reopens
Lacasse Park playground reopens in Tecumseh, Ont., on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 4:25PM EDT
Youngsters in Tecumseh can't contain their excitement now that the Lacasse Park playground has re-opened.
Many children tested out the new equipment Friday afternoon.
It's been eight months since the old playground went up in flames after a 13-year-old deliberately set fire to the park.
Damage was pegged at about $400,000.
The new accessible park comes complete with swings and slides and all kinds of other play equipment.
These grade 2 students can’t contain their excitement now that Lacasse Park in Tecumseh has reopened. Park was torched last October causing $400,000 in damage. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/KTq8ehlqN5— Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) June 15, 2018