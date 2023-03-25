Kids learn how to play baseball

The local baseball community gathered at the St. Denis Centre to give kids an opportunity to learn the game. Players made their way through various stations and learned how to throw, catch and hit.

The clinic was spearheaded by Windsor-West MP Brian Masse, a longtime supporter of Windsor West Little League. Members of the organization were on hand to help out, in partnership with Nantais Athletics.

Saturday’s program was called, "Take A Shot" and also featured the Windsor Lancers baseball team, Pitcher Mike Delong (pro-player) and Lith Webb (NCAA champion and former Olympian) some of the stations.

Lancers head coach Frank Jeney was happy to see his players re-energized by the new players.

"For varsity athletes to see youth playing at this level they are reminded why they play in the first place."

Jeney says the love for any sport begins at a young age.

"Getting these kids out here and doing some fun drills really gives them an opportunity to see this and then maybe sign up in the summer and fall in love with it, play in college and play forever. Could be a really cool thing."