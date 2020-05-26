WINDSOR, ONT. -- A kayaker was rescued from Lake St. Clair after he fell into the water near Belle River.

Essex County OPP responded to a marine incident on Monday around 8 a.m.

Police say the lone male kayaker had fallen into the water and was heard yelling for help.

The kayaker was rescued from the water by civilians on their boat after they heard him calling.

The man was transported to hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS and treated for hypothermia.

Police are reminding all boaters to always wear a personal flotation device and take all necessary safety precautions.